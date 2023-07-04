NCST chairman forced to resign for opposing dilution of forest laws: Congress

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 4

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that Harsh Chouhan has been “forced to resign from the post of Chairperson of the National Commission on Scheduled Tribes (NCST) before the completion of his term for objecting to dilution of forest laws by Modi government”.

“In February 2021, Harsh Chouhan was appointed as Chairperson of the National Commission on Scheduled Tribes (NCST), a Constitutional body. He has been taking — like many activists & I have done — very strong objections to the way forest laws have been diluted in the last two years that hurt the interests of adivasis. He has confronted the Environment and Forests Ministry boldly,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

“Now he (Chouhan) has paid the price for his commitment and courage. He has been forced to resign eight months before his term ends. So much for the Modi government’s concerns for the welfare of tribal communities and the independence of Constitutional authorities,” said Ramesh.

Chouhan’s resignation was accepted by the President on June 27. He was appointed chairperson of NCST in February 2021.The chairperson, vice-chairperson and members of the NCST are appointed by the President for three years from the date of assumption of charge.