NCST chief forced to resign, says Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday alleged that Harsh Chouhan had been forced to resign from the post of Chairperson of the National Commission on Scheduled Tribes (NCST) before the completion of his term for objecting to dilution of forest laws. He was appointed chairperson of NCST in February 2021. Chouhan’s resignation was accepted by the President of India on June 27.
