NCW launches anti-human trafficking cell

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Saturday launched an anti-human trafficking cell.
The facility will raise awareness among law enforcement officials and promote capacity-building. It will also conduct gender sensitisation training workshops for police officials and prosecutors at the regional, state and district level.
