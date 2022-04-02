NCW launches anti-human trafficking cell amid Covid-induced case spurt

New Delhi, April 2

The National Commission for Women on Saturday launched an anti-human trafficking cell to improve the effectiveness in tackling cases of human trafficking, raising awareness among women and girls, capacity-building and training of anti-trafficking units and to increase responsiveness of law enforcement agencies.

The Cell will raise awareness among law enforcement officials and facilitate their capacity-building.

It will also conduct gender sensitisation trainings workshops in combating human trafficking for police officers and for prosecutors at the regional, state and district levels.

The complaints related to human trafficking received by the Commission will be addressed by this Cell.

“The Commission has observed that some of the major issues faced in combating trafficking include lack of rehabilitation for victims and insensitive attitude towards trafficked survivors and their families. Therefore, the Cell will improve monitoring mechanism and encourage government agencies regarding measures being adopted for prevention of trafficking and rehabilitation of victims,” an NCW statement said today.

The Cell will further help survivors of trafficking in rebuilding lives by providing them with need-based training.

Major source states for human trafficking in India are West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand and principal destination states are Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana, with interstate collaboration key to strengthening institutional responses and NCW set to facilitate the process.

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated existing situations of vulnerability to trafficking in persons, including the added threat of social media and other online platforms, increasing the number of individuals at risk.

During the pandemic the use of the Internet has been integrated into the business model of traffickers to facilitate the luring of victims into sexual exploitation, forced labour, forced criminality and other purposes.

Internet has been misused to facilitate various aspects of trafficking in persons, including advertising, grooming, recruitment, control, financial transactions and various forms of exploitation, including online child sexual exploitation and the production and distribution of child pornography and other child sexual abuse material.

Ravi Kant, President, Shakti Vahini, which works with the government on anti trafficking, said, “We are already witnessing an increase in cases since the covid restrictions were eased. The fears expressed by international agencies and the United Nations are proving to be true. The need of the time is that civil society organizations should strengthen vigilance mechanisms in source and destination areas. We should step up prevention initiatives and ensure interstate cooperation between agencies so that rescued victims are provided all support with respect to their repatriation and rehabilitation."

The Ministry of Home Affairs and National Commission of Protection of Child Rights have issued detailed advisories on some of the urgent steps required to be taken by different states to curb this organised crime and mitigate the vulnerabilities caused by COVID-19.