 NDA allies' meet: Alliances formed on basis of negativity never succeeded in country, says PM Modi : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • NDA allies' meet: Alliances formed on basis of negativity never succeeded in country, says PM Modi

NDA allies' meet: Alliances formed on basis of negativity never succeeded in country, says PM Modi

He asserted that when there is a stable government, decisions that change the direction of the nation are taken

NDA allies' meet: Alliances formed on basis of negativity never succeeded in country, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by NDA leaders before the meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, July 18

On a day when opposition parties formed their INDIA coalition to take on the NDA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said an alliance formed for the compulsion of power, based on dynastic politics and keeping in mind casteism and regionalism is very harmful to the country.

Addressing the leaders of constituents of the BJP-led coalition at a crucial meeting here, Modi said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unites the people of the country while the opposition divides them.

He said the NDA recently completed 25 years - a period of giving speed to the country’s progress and fulfilling regional aspirations.

“NDA is a beautiful rainbow of regional aspirations... So nation’s development through the development of states... At a time when we are working for a developed India, NDA is taking the lead in showing the spirit of ‘sabka prayas’,” he said.

Modi said there has been a long tradition of political alliances in the country but whichever alliance was formed on the basis of negativity, it never succeeded.

“In the 1990s, the Congress in order to bring instability in the country used alliances. They formed governments and pulled down governments. The NDA was formed in this period in 1998...It was not formed against anybody or to remove anyone from power, but it was formed to bring stability to the country,” the prime minister said.

He asserted that when there is a stable government, decisions that change the direction of the nation are taken.

“We saw it during Atal (Bihari Vajpayee) ji’s tenure and we are seeing this in the last nine years. Due to a stable government, the confidence of the world in India has increased,” he said.

“When we were in opposition also, we did constructive politics and did not indulge in negative politics. We opposed the government and brought to the fore their scams but we never disrespected the mandate. To oppose governments, we never sought foreign help,” Modi said.

He said that even when it was in the opposition, the NDA never posed roadblocks in the development of the country.

Modi said many opposition governments do not allow central schemes to be implemented in their states, and if implemented, they are not allowed to gather pace.

“When an alliance is formed due to compulsion of power, when an alliance is with the intention of corruption, when an alliance is based on dynastic politics, when an alliance is formed keeping in mind casteism and regionalism, then that alliance is very harmful to the country,” Modi said.

Thirty-eight parties are part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and as their leaders reached the venue earlier, they were welcomed with flower bouquets and stoles amid dhol beats.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by BJP president J P Nadda, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha leader Jitan Ram Manjhi.

At the venue, the prime minister greeted and met NDA leaders.

Modi hugged LJP (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan after the latter greeted him and touched his feet.

#Indian Air Force #Indian Army #Indian Navy #Narendra Modi #National Defence Academy NDA

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

UK to crack down on teaching shops; Indians likely to benefit

2
Punjab

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

3
Punjab

Rajasthan refuses to accept more floodwater from Punjab

4
Nation

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passes away at 79

5
Nation

Ordinance brought as Delhi Govt tried to 'paralyse' Capital, SC told

6
Punjab

Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa's Sardulgarh; locals fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded

7
Haryana what our readers say

Waterlogging in Gurugram colony

8
Himachal What our readers say

Road being metalled during rainfall

9
Haryana

Gurugram: Hindu outfits complain against Korean restaurants serving beef in city

10
Punjab

Woman IAF officer injured after being attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot

Don't Miss

View All
Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies
Trending

Meet the woman who holds world record for largest donation of breast milk, fed thousands of premature babies

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface
Punjab

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop each other up with free seeds
Punjab

Farmers in flood-hit Punjab prop up each other with free seeds

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature
Entertainment

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in several Indian states. Celebs urge everyone to do their bit to preserve Mother Nature

MP calls for concrete measures to avoid floods
Jalandhar

Balbir Singh Seechewal calls for concrete measures to avoid floods

Kullu ravaged
Features

Kullu ravaged

Pakistani man finds ‘best place’ to catch rich people, begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

Mann visits flood-hit areas, slams delay in silt removal
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

Top News

Opposition coalition likely to be called INDIA—Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance

Opposition alliance to be called 'INDIA', 11-member coordination committee to be set up

Rahul Gandhi said they have decided to prepare an action pla...

NDA allies meet: Alliances formed on basis of negativity never succeeded in country, says PM Modi

NDA allies' meet: Alliances formed on basis of negativity never succeeded in country, says PM Modi

He asserted that when there is a stable government, decision...

Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa’s Sardulgarh; residents fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded

Punjab floods: New breach in Ghaggar at Mansa's Sardulgarh; locals fear water may enter town; 1,422 villages in 18 districts flooded

Punjab has reported 35 deaths in the recent spell of heavy r...

One killed, 7 injured in Shimla eatery blast

1 killed, 10 injured in blast at eatery on Shimla's Mall Road, several shops damaged

Sound of explosion heard miles away; rescue operation launch...

Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21

Supreme Court to hear Rahul Gandhi's appeal against Gujarat High Court verdict in defamation case on July 21

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...


Cities

View All

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

MP urges residents to cooperate with Amritsar MC for completion of ICCC project

Punjab govt releases Rs 27.77 crore grant for repair of rain-affected schools

Gulmohar Avenue residents tell Amritsar MC to stop misuse of infrastructure

SGPC condemns desecration of Sri Guru Granth Sahib

Custodial death: PSHRC recommends Rs 3 lakh relief for family of deceased

~6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

Rs 6 cr spent in 3 yrs, Chandigarh MC mulls scrapping GPS watch mandate

BTech student shot dead, friend injured in Kharar

Murder FIR day after woman falls to death in Chandigarh

PGI under strain: Nephrology Dept wants specialised staff as clinical load up 30% in 3 yrs

‘Hefty’ water bills irk Panchkula residents

On camera, Delhi man dies after being stabbed to death by girl’s family members over love affair

On camera, Delhi man dies after being stabbed to death by girl's family over affair

Movie screened at relief camp to cheer up flood-affected people

Delhi court grants 2-day interim bail to Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers' sexual harassment case

Yamuna water receding from Delhi, govt lifts restrictions on entry of trucks

Gurugram: Hindu outfits complain against Korean restaurants serving beef in city

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, task of rebuilding lives remains

As floodwaters recede, stories of valour surface in Pathankot

Govt schoolteacher sets an example

Jalandhar: Teen thrashed, hung upside down from tree; panch held

MP Mittal visits flood-hit Shahkot area, honours volunteers for helping needy

Man held for duping Ludhiana’s jewellery store owner of gold worth Rs 6 crore

Man held for duping Ludhiana’s jewellery store owner of gold worth Rs 6 crore

42-year-old NRI man murdered in Ludhiana

Post-deluge, residents’ pain lingers in affected areas

Health Dept conducts door-to-door survey

Giaspura Tragedy: Magisterial inquiry recommends sewer gas audit, training

Major breaches plugged in by Army in Patiala

Major breaches plugged in by Army in Patiala

Minister inspects flood-hit power grid

Patiala DC holds meeting on post deluge situation

Water supplied by MC safe, claims Patiala Admn

Residents start sit-in over dump on Sirhind Choe banks