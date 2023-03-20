Nearly 8000 posts vacant at India’s top agri research institute

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, March 20

India’s premier agriculture research institute — the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR) — is facing an acute shortage of manpower. As many as around 8,000 posts are lying vacant at ICAR.

Out of the total sanctioned 22,947 posts at the ICAR, 34 per cent are lying vacant. As of now, 7804 posts are said to be vacant. The shortage of staff at ICAR was flagged by the Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Food Processing (2022-23) in its 52nd report tabled in Parliament this week.

Of the total 7804 vacant posts, 1352 are scientific posts, 3417 administrative posts and 3035 technical posts.

On being asked about the reasons for the shortage of manpower at ICAR by the committee, the premier research institute in a written reply said, “The Department is making all efforts for filling up of vacant positions of different cadre (scientific, technical and administrative) as and when need arise. The recruitment process for filling up of vacant position is a regular process through an established procedure of the recruitment. However, it is subject to availability of appropriately qualified candidates in the required areas of specialisation."

However, the Department of Agricultural Research (DARE), which runs ICAR, said that the process of direct recruitment examination during the last three years had been adversely affected owing to the restructuring of the Agricultural Scientist Recruitment Board and the outbreak of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the Committee — in its report — has recommend that DARE has to fill up the vacant scientific, administrative and technical posts at the institutes of ICAR at the earliest for smooth and more meaningful functioning. The committee has also recommended that the department has to initiate the recruitment process well in advance so that posts do not remain vacant for a long period.

#Agriculture