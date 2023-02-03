Need for more synergy among int’l agencies: CBI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 2

Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, CBI Director, today emphasised that there was a greater need for increased international cooperation among police agencies in a globalised crime scenario. He was addressing the concluding session of the Interpol Young Global Police Leaders Programme in Mumbai, the CBI said in a statement.

In his address, the CBI Director encouraged young police officers to imbibe leadership qualities with humility and a wider international perspective. India hosted the flagship Interpol leadership programme for promising young police leaders in Delhi, Gujarat and Mumbai between January 25th and February 2, where 59 participants from 44 countries attended the programme to unite and empower the next generation of international police leaders, the agency said.

Interpol Secretary General Jurgen Stock also mentored the participants through videoconferencing. During their stay, the participants from overseas attended the Republic Day celebrations, paid homage at the National Police Memorial and visited the CBI headquarters.