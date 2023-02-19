Need for vigil against radicals: EAM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 18

Underlining the need for Canberra to be vigilant against radical activities targeting the Indian community, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday noted that India-Australia bilateral ties were on track.

“Bilaterally, our comprehensive strategic partnership sets the framework and the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement will turbocharge the relationship. Regular contacts are helping. In the changing global scenario, India and Australia are forging a crucial partnership,” he said while speaking at an event in Australia.

Jaishankar met the top Australian leadership, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and discussed the bilateral strategic partnership, economic opportunities, people-to-people ties, besides exchanging ideas on the Indo-Pacific region and cricket. He also conveyed personal greetings of PM Narendra Modi to Albanese who is due to visit India next month.

It was with Wong that Jaishankar raised the issue of radical activities targeting the Indian community. Walls of two temples in Australia were daubed with anti-India slogans while there was violence last month when some separatists and pro-Delhi diaspora had clashed in Melbourne.