Need to catch up with China on semiconductors: Minister

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, July 27

A day after stating in an interview that India would welcome Chinese investments, Electronics Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday underlined the urgency to promote indigenous semiconductor manufacturing in order to compete with Beijing which is 12 generations ahead.

India targets $1 trillion digital economy A day ahead of the second edition of Semicon India 2023, which is scheduled from July 28 to 30 in Gandhinagar, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State of Electronics & IT, said the target is to have $1 trillion digital economy by 2026. He announced that a Rs 10,000 crore project is on the cards to modernise Semi-Conductors Limited (SCL) plant at Mohali. tns

“We are open to doing business with any company anywhere as long as they are investing and conducting their business lawfully and are in compliance with the Indian laws,” Chandrasekhar had told a UK business daily, adding that India was “open to all investment, including Chinese”. Analysts see it as an attempt to neutralise Chinese complaints that India is not protecting the legitimate rights and interests of its investors in accordance with market rules. India has — in phases — banned over 300 Chinese apps, cracked down on its mega phone assembling units for alleged tax evasion and, only last week, rejected its electric car maker’s $1 billion investment plan on security grounds. China’s new Foreign Minister Wang Yi had also mentioned this in a meeting with Jaishankar recently.

After the Galwan Valley clash in 2020, the government has stipulated that entities of countries that share land borders with India could invest only under the government route. Earlier, no government approval was required for Chinese investment in India.

#China