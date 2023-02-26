Need to fight against dictatorship to save democracy: Kharge targets Centre

Raipur, February 26
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government terming it as “undemocratic”, and said people will have to strongly fight against its “dictatorship” to save democracy.
He was addressing a public rally at Jora village on the outskirts of Raipur city after the conclusion of three-day 85th plenary session of Congress.
“The government at the Centre is not democratic. It does not work for the people. This government only runs its dictatorship,” he said.
“We are not free to raise issues related to the poor, Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Caste and women there (in Parliament). My speech and Rahul ji’s speech were expunged. We did not use any derogatory words, we just asked questions about (industrialist Gautam) Adani,” he said.
The wealth of Adani before 2004 was Rs 3,000 crore, which increased to Rs 50,000 crore in 2014. From 2021 to 2023, it has increased 13 times, he claimed.
“Please tell me which magic is this. The mantra you gave to Adani please give to us,” he said.
How Re 1 becomes Rs 13 or Rs 1 lakh become Rs 13 lakh in only two-and-a-half years, Kharge asked.
Apparently targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress chief said, “He mortgaged the entire country for one person.” People will have to strongly fight against this dictatorship to save democracy, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case after 8-hour questioning
AAP accuses BJP of conducting witchhunt against its leaders
Arrest of Sisodia who heads most key depts puts Kejriwal govt in a spot, budget first challenge
Sisodia holds 18 of the total 33 departments, including educ...
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in J&K’s Pulwama: Police
Victim identified as 40-year-old Sanjay Sharma, a resident o...
Two gangsters accused in Sidhu Moosewala case killed in Goindwal jail clash in Tarn Taran
Another gangster critically injured; Mandeep Singh alias Too...
2 BSF jawans injured in attack by Bangladeshi villagers along international border in West Bengal
Over 100 villagers and miscreants enter Indian side when BSF...