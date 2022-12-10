 Need to focus on preparations for prolonged wars: IAF chief : The Tribune India

Need to focus on preparations for prolonged wars: IAF chief

Chief of the Air Staff said Ukraine conflict has underlined the importance of the requirement of having air superiority over battle zones

Need to focus on preparations for prolonged wars: IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. PTI Photo



PTI

New Delhi, December 10

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine that began in February has brought to focus the need for making preparations for prolonged wars instead of short and swift operations, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said on Saturday.

In an interactive session at the AajTak Agenda programme, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari, replying to a question on his force's operational readiness in case of requirement, said, "IAF's preparations have been to be able to deliver weapons of our choice at the time of our choosing." Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said his force is focusing on doing away with obsolete norms and practices, adding the possibility of a tri-services rank system is also being examined.

"We are studying what are the practices which are not relevant. We are thinking of making some changes in the ranks. For example, we are also considering why not change the ranks and the possibility of making it a common tri-services sort of rank/nomination," he said.

"Among our sailors, we have a rank of petty officer. What is petty? Why should it be a petty officer. Above him, there is a chief petty officer. Why should it be chief petty officers? We can give a good name to them. Similarly, there are old rules which are not relevant. We are changing them," he said.

The Chief of the Air Staff said the Ukraine conflict has underlined the importance of the requirement of having air superiority over battle zones.

To a question on what lessons India can draw from the Russian invasion of Ukraine as Moscow has not yet achieved its aim after the over nine-month military offensive, Chaudhari said it is premature to draw the complete lessons from the war, but added that three-four important aspects have emerged on the basis of available information.

"First of all the requirement of having air superiority over the battle zone is very important," he said.

The Air Chief Marshal also said that it is not yet known when the conflict will end, and added that the duration of the offensive has military dimensions.

"We used to make preparations for short and swift wars. Now we have to prepare for the possibility of prolonged wars. We have to increase logistics footprints, technology and tactics," he said.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said the IAF plans to transform itself into an aerospace force.

He also said that a new IAF doctrine has been rolled out taking into consideration the requirements of new age war-fighting. It is the fourth edition of the doctrine.  

#Indian Air Force #Ukraine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran

2
Diaspora

40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada's British Columbia

3
Himachal

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy

4
Himachal

Central Congress observers try to reach consensus on CM candidate; put off return to Delhi

5
Chandigarh

CA among five held by Chandigarh police for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

6
Punjab

50 houses razed by Jalandhar Improvement Trust

7
Punjab

Railways to upgrade Jalandhar Cantt and Ludhiana railway stations in Punjab

8
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh: Not Pratibha Singh, but these 3 Congress leaders in race for chief minister's post

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: NIA nabs UP man who supplied arms

10
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Don't Miss

View All
Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life
Chandigarh

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Top News

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu is new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister; party high command announces decision

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu to be new Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri his deputy

Oath ceremony at The Ridge on Sunday; Congress chief Kharge,...

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu: Rising from humble beginnings to the Chief Minister’s post

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu: Rising from humble beginnings to the Chief Minister’s post

He has served as state president of all 3 wings of Congress—...

Ordinary worker image, loyalty to Gandhis helps Sukhwinder Sukhu pip a royal in Himachal CM race

Ordinary worker image, loyalty to Gandhis helps Sukhwinder Sukhu pip a royal in Himachal CM race

Congress takes a bold decision on generational change

Need to focus on preparations for prolonged wars: IAF chief

Need to focus on preparations for prolonged wars: IAF chief

Chief of the Air Staff said Ukraine conflict has underlined ...

Police station in Punjab’s border Tarn Taran district hit by ‘rocket launcher’

Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran

The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...


Cities

View All

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Encroachments continue to choke Truck Wali road

Student in state cricket team

High Court grants bail to accused in Tarn Taran blast case

Fix signboards at Jallianwala Bagh, says MP Manish Tewari

Business extravaganza

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Choe chokes on dumped garbage

Patiala ki Rao choe chokes on dumped garbage

CA among five held by Chandigarh police for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

Chandigarh sets aside order to raze sanctionable violations

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

'Heavy BJP machinery' made MCD polls toughest election contested by AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

'Heavy BJP machinery' made MCD polls toughest election contested by AAP: Arvind Kejriwal

Body of 3-year-old boy found in toilet in Delhi's Shahdara

Delhi Congress vice-president, party’s two newly-elected councillors join AAP

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP

Of lost deposits: BJP posts AAP’s poll performance analysis

Shock, dismay as houses reduced to dust in Latifpura

Shock, dismay as houses reduced to dust in Latifpura

Stunning line-up for oldest classical music event

ADC: 33K visited Aam Aadmi Clinics so far

Youth shot at over old enmity

Labourers' boys wrestle their way to glory at state-level games

39 snatchers arrested in 7 days under special drive

39 snatchers arrested in 7 days under special drive

Expedite work on civil air terminal in Halwara, MP Arora tells officials

One killed as mobike rams into Pik-Up

Patwari caught taking bribe

City's 'lungs' turn black in 9 days

Cash-strapped Pbi varsity seeks ~100 cr increase in annual grant

Cash-strapped Punjabi University seeks Rs 100 cr increase in annual grant

Shamsher Singh Dullo meets Navjot Sidhu in Patiala jail

District sees 7 snatchings in 14 days

ASHA workers hold protest, demand transfer of doctor

Varinder Singh elected DBA president