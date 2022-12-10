Need to focus on preparations for prolonged wars: IAF chief

PTI

New Delhi, December 10

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine that began in February has brought to focus the need for making preparations for prolonged wars instead of short and swift operations, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said on Saturday.

In an interactive session at the AajTak Agenda programme, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari, replying to a question on his force's operational readiness in case of requirement, said, "IAF's preparations have been to be able to deliver weapons of our choice at the time of our choosing." Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar said his force is focusing on doing away with obsolete norms and practices, adding the possibility of a tri-services rank system is also being examined.

"We are studying what are the practices which are not relevant. We are thinking of making some changes in the ranks. For example, we are also considering why not change the ranks and the possibility of making it a common tri-services sort of rank/nomination," he said.

"Among our sailors, we have a rank of petty officer. What is petty? Why should it be a petty officer. Above him, there is a chief petty officer. Why should it be chief petty officers? We can give a good name to them. Similarly, there are old rules which are not relevant. We are changing them," he said.

The Chief of the Air Staff said the Ukraine conflict has underlined the importance of the requirement of having air superiority over battle zones.

To a question on what lessons India can draw from the Russian invasion of Ukraine as Moscow has not yet achieved its aim after the over nine-month military offensive, Chaudhari said it is premature to draw the complete lessons from the war, but added that three-four important aspects have emerged on the basis of available information.

"First of all the requirement of having air superiority over the battle zone is very important," he said.

The Air Chief Marshal also said that it is not yet known when the conflict will end, and added that the duration of the offensive has military dimensions.

"We used to make preparations for short and swift wars. Now we have to prepare for the possibility of prolonged wars. We have to increase logistics footprints, technology and tactics," he said.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari said the IAF plans to transform itself into an aerospace force.

He also said that a new IAF doctrine has been rolled out taking into consideration the requirements of new age war-fighting. It is the fourth edition of the doctrine.

