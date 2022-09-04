Need to make education institutes future-ready, says President Droupadi Murmu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 3

President Droupadi Murmu today called the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) pride of the nation as they had proved to the world the capability of India in the domains of education and technology.

“In more than one way, the story of the IITs is the story of an independent India,” said Murmu while addressing the closing ceremony of the diamond jubilee celebrations of IIT-Delhi. Stressing the need for making educational institutions future ready, she said, “If the country takes steps to protect itself from vagaries of the future, it can reap rich demographic dividends.”

Praising their contribution to India’s improved standing on the global stage, the President said faculty and alumni of IITs had shown the world India’s brainpower.

“Some of those who studied in IIT-Delhi and in other IITs are now at the forefront of the digital revolution sweeping the world. Moreover, the impact of the IITs has gone beyond science and technology. IITians are leaders in every walk of life —education, industry, entrepreneurship, civil society, activism, journalism, literature and politics,” she said.