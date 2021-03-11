Need to prepare for short, swift wars, says IAF Chief

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said today that the current geopolitical situation necessitated the Indian Air Force (IAF) to prepare for intense and small duration operations at a short notice.

This new paradigm of high intensity operations, coupled with minimal build-up time, would require major changes in terms of moving operational logistics.

He was speaking at a national seminar on logistics management organised by the IAF. He said logistics support in such a scenario would be extremely challenging because the IAF “has a fairly vast and diversified inventory”.

“In the IAF, there would be a need for us to prepare for short, swift wars as well as be ready for a long drawn standoff akin to what we are seeing in eastern Ladakh,” the IAF Chief said.

He also pitched for formalising an “integrated road and rail management plan and exploring the feasibility of increased containerisation and use of civilian wide-bodied aircraft”.

Highlighting various aspects of military preparedness, the IAF Chief observed that the way forward would be to have a serviceability-linked inventory management system.

