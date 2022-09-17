 Need to rethink collegium system of appointment: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju : The Tribune India

Need to rethink collegium system of appointment: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

National Judicial Appointments Commission Act brought in 2014 would have accorded a major role to the executive in appointing judges to the higher judiciary, but it was struck down by Supreme Court

Need to rethink collegium system of appointment: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju. PTI file

PTI

Jaipur, September 17

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday suggested there is a need to rethink the collegium system to expedite the process of appointment in higher judiciary as there are concerns about the existing process.

He said appointments in higher judiciary are “pending”, but “not due to the law minister but due to the system”.

“There is a need to think about the collegium system so that appointments in higher judiciary can be accelerated,” he said, speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration of two-day Union of India Counsel (West Zone) Conference on ‘Emerging Legal Issues-2022’ at Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Later when reporters asked him about his remarks, he said, “The system which is in place is causing trouble and everyone knows it. Further discussion will be held about what and how it has to be done. I put my views in front of everyone where judges, law officers and invitees were there.”

Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, Rajasthan High Court acting Chief Justice MM Srivastava, Gujarat HC Chief Justice Arvind Kumar and Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta also expressed their views in the inaugural session of the workshop.

Rijiju said, “If such issues are taken up in such conferences then people present come to know what’s there in the mind of the law minister and what the government is thinking. I have expressed my views and I have also listened to their views.”

He said he raised the issue in Udaipur as several “appointments in Rajasthan High Court have to be done and they are pending”.

“The appointments are pending not due to the law minister but due to the system and that’s why I have put forth (my views) in front of you,” he said.

Supreme Court judges in the recent past have raised the issue of “delay” in the government clearing the names suggested by the collegium for appointments in higher judiciary.

The NDA government had in 2014 tried to change the system of appointing judges.

The National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act brought in 2014 would have accorded a major role to the executive in appointing judges to the higher judiciary. But it was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2015.

Rijiju also said on Saturday additional solicitor generals would be appointed in all high courts so that the Government of India could be effectively represented.

He said courts in the country are being digitised which would help people get information about their cases.

He also said the government is taking effective steps to improve infrastructure at high courts and lower courts.

He also said the government is working towards setting up a law academy.

He said 4.85 crore cases are pending in the country and the justice system needs to work effectively to address this pendency.

Speaking as a special guest, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice SP Baghel said there will be a brainstorming at this conference, from which concrete decision will emerge on strengthening democracy and its institutions.

The event opened with a special video message from Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Woman Sikh police officer speaks on fate of 40 Punjabi youths who tried to ‘intimidate’ Canadian cop on duty

2
Trending

8 years after marriage, woman finds out husband is a woman; files case of 'unnatural sex' and cheating

3
Trending

Ukrainian astronomers claim UFOs seen in skies above Kyiv

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 2 gangsters, part of first team to kill singer, nabbed

5
Nation

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways makes 58 RTO services online based on Aadhaar authentication

6
Nation

'Sex Tantra Camp' for Navratri cancelled in Pune after uproar

7
Nation

PM Modi welcomes cheetahs in India, says Project Cheetah is our endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation

8
Punjab

More trouble for former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu as paddy bought more than total yield

9
Haryana

Cafe on Sonepat-Narela road providing alcohol, hookahs raided; 2 held

10
J & K

Congress wins Ladakh council by-poll

Don't Miss

View All
Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi, which premiers on Netflix this Friday, reopens the wounds of Punjab. Here’s a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi reopens wounds of Punjab. Here's a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...

Top News

Need to rethink collegium system of appointment: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Need to rethink collegium system of appointment: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

National Judicial Appointments Commission Act brought in 201...

PM Modi launches National Logistics Policy, says it will addresses challenges related to transport sector, speed up last mile delivery

PM Modi unveils National Logistics Policy, aims to cut transport cost

Government is using technology to strengthen logistics secto...

Punjab police conduct simultaneous cordon and search operations across state

Punjab police conduct simultaneous cordon and search operations across state

Operation conducted at 227 identified hotspots under supervi...

Back in India after 7 decades; Plane carrying 8 cheetahs lands in Gwalior

PM Modi welcomes cheetahs in India, says Project Cheetah is our endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation

We will also have to give them some time to adjust, make Kun...

Clash over gurdwara control in Punjab's Faridkot leaves several injured; kirpans, sharp-edged weapons used

Clash over gurdwara control in Punjab's Faridkot leaves several injured; kirpans, sharp-edged weapons used

Rival groups are involved in a legal fight over the manageme...


Cities

View All

15 dengue cases in Amritsar district so far

15 dengue cases in Amritsar district so far

Days after video of girl under drug influence goes viral, police conduct search operation in Amritsar locality

Contractors, masons protest shortage of building materials in Tarn Taran district

Civic body poll: Delimitation survey still incomplete in Amritsar

SGPC releases commemorative coins on Saka Sri Panja Sahib, Urdu booklets

Tempers flare over restoration of carcass disposal point in Maur

Tempers flare over restoration of carcass disposal point in Maur

Duped of Rs 4.6 cr, Bathinda farmers demand arhtiya’s arrest

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

Show-cause notice to Mohali Mayor for ‘conflict of interest’

Show-cause notice to Mohali Mayor for 'conflict of interest'

Loan App Fraud: Chinese handler, who set up shell firms, identified

Monopoly at GMSH, Chandigarh: Chemist 'doubled' shop size by merging passage

Kin of 64% Covid victims paid Rs 50K ex gratia in Chandigarh

Covid-19: 21 infected in Chandigarh

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan sent to 4-day police custody in Waqf Board case

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan sent to 4-day police custody in Waqf Board case

Delhi sees coolest September day in 10 years

AAP extends sarcastic birthday wish to PM Modi; calls him ‘innovator-in-chief’, ‘technology geek’

Jamia Millia Islamia bans entry of Safoora Zargar, 2 other ex-students for ‘agitating’ on campus

Amanatullah Khan's aide arrested after ACB find Rs 12 lakh cash, gun in raid

Jalandhar civic body to now have 85 wards

Jalandhar civic body now to have 85 wards

Woman, 3 others booked for murder

Cane dues: Phagwara mill owners' property attached

Kartarpur municipal council in AAP's kitty

First swine flu death reported in Jalandhar district

Man tricked into downloading app for bill payment, loses ~8L

Ludhiana man tricked into downloading app for bill payment, loses Rs 8L

Contractors’ staff continue to charge fee at parking lots in Ludhiana, matter flagged to minister

Three more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

GLADA cracks whip on owners over commercial use of LIG flats

Ludhiana: Judicial custody for two in eatery brawl case

All accused in Patiala land scam acquitted

All accused in Patiala land scam acquitted

Mobiles found in Patiala jail, one held

Will ensure farmers earn profit from stubble: Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema

Workshop on open source software begins at Punjabi University

Protest against ethanol plant in Zira: Nabha residents back farm unions