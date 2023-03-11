Need to work in mission mode to help artisans: PM Modi

New Delhi, March 11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined the need for working in mission mode to help artisans living in the remote areas and make them part of the value chain.
"Our aim is to make today's artisans big entrepreneurs of tomorrow. For this stability in their business model is essential," he said while addressing a post-budget webinar on 'PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman' scheme.
He called upon all stakeholders to make small artisans part of their value chain.
The PM Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman scheme is aimed at improving skills of artisans, ensuring easy credit and also help them in brand promotion so that their products reach the market quickly. It also seeks to handhold artisans and people associated with small businesses.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliamentary delegation to probe post-poll violence attacked in Tripura, 3 arrested
The delegation, comprising Left and Congress MPs, is attacke...
CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in land-for-jobs 'scam'
Yadav was earlier called for questioning on March 4 but he h...
BRS leader Kavitha appears before ED in Delhi excise policy case
Heavy presence of Delhi Police and central paramilitary forc...