NEET at Manipur centres put off

New Delhi, May 6
The National Testing Agency on Saturday decided to postpone the NEET (UG) to be held at centres in violence-hit Manipur on Sunday till a later date. More than 8,700 candidates were scheduled to appear for the crucial exam at centres in Manipur. The fresh dates for candidates at these centres will be announced soon, the NTA said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Toll 54, 'wary normalcy' in Manipur; makeshift camps in govt buildings
BJP MLA moves SC against tribal status to Meiteis
Terrorist shot dead, believed to be Pak national
Rajnath Singh asks the Army to act tough against sympathiser...