NEET-PG: Cut-off date for internship extended

New Delhi: In a relief to over 13,000 students across five states and UTs who were not eligible for NEET-PG 2023 due to delayed internship, the government has extended the cut-off date for the completion of the internship from June 30 to August 11.
