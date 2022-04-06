NEET-PG: SC refuses to extend internship deadline

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has turned down a petiition filed by a group of doctors seeking extension of the deadline for internship completion beyond July 31 for NEET-PG in view of time loss due to Covid. TNS

Ahmed Patel’s son hints at quitting Congress

New Delhi: Faisal Patel, son of late Ahmed Patel, who was Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's political secretary for decades, has hinted at quitting the party, being “tired of waiting around”. TNS

SC to hear PIL on electoral bonds

New Delhi: The SC on Tuesday agreed to take up a PIL filed in 2017 challenging the validity of electoral bonds scheme for funding of political parties. “If it was not for Covid… I would have heard all of this,” a three-judge Bench led by CJI NV Ramana told advocate Prashant Bhushan who mentioned a petition filed by Association for Democratic Reforms seeking an early hearing. TNS

Dowry row: Nursing Council files plaint

New Delhi: The Indian Nursing Council on Tuesday filed a police complaint against the publisher and author of “Family and Marriage”, the book whose passages went viral for justifying dowry. The cover page of the book carries an acknowledgment from the council. The council alleged that the publishers “unauthorisedly” used its name. TNS

Saradha case: Rs35-cr assets attached

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today said it had issued a provisional attachment order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize assets worth Rs 35 crore in connection with the alleged Saradha chit fund scam case of 2013 in West Bengal.