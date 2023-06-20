 Did negative word of mouth lead to collapse of Adipurush? : The Tribune India

EXPLAINER

Did negative word of mouth lead to collapse of Adipurush?

Did Adipurush put BJP on a back foot, who is Manoj Muntashir and why is Nepal angry?

Did negative word of mouth lead to collapse of Adipurush?

'Adipurush' has been panned on social media over its poor VFX and colloquial dialogues, with Shukla under fire for Lord Hanuman's dialogues in the 'Lanka Dahan' sequence, among others. Pic credit- Instagram/omraut and file photo



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, June 20

After a “strong” weekend, controversies seem to be catching up with ‘Adipurush’ leading to its “collapse” at the box office on Monday. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who termed the film an “epic disappointment,” “the negative word of mouth has come into play. After a strong opening weekend, Adipurush collapses on Monday”.

Since its release, the controversial film remained in the middle of a political storm with ruling BJP’s rivals, including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP and the Samajwadi Party, questioning saffron leaders over their “silence” on the film that “hurt sensibilities and sentiments of crores of Hindus and Indians.”

Director Om Raut’s mythological film was trashed by many for its colloquial dialogues, poor VFX and incorrect and controversial depiction of facts and characters, especially Lord Hanuman and demon king Ravan. In their defence, makers claimed it to be just “inspired from Ramayana.”

AAP leader Sanjay Singh described dialogues of the film as “grave insult” to Lord Ram, Goddess Sita and Lord Hanuman as well as the Hindu society. Language used in the film was “tapori (one used by street thugs)” claimed Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate.

Though some BJP leaders said the Censor Board should look at it again, critics wondered why their reactions do not match the intensity of indignation shown over the “colour of Deepika Padukone’s bikini in Shahrukh Khan’s Pathan”.

I&B Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said nobody had the right to hurt the sentiments of people and that the film’s writer and director had agreed to make some changes. “The CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has taken a decision over the issue. It is their job,” Thakur was quoted as saying.

The multilingual film starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, among others, was released on June 16, landing in immediate controversy over dialogues penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla, a dialogue writer, lyricist.

Muntashir in the eye of the storm

Since then the Mumbai Police has provided security cover to Muntashir after he alleged threat on his life, according to reports. Now in the process of revising “some of the dialogues,” Muntashir said the amended lines will be added to the film by this week

Speaking to a TV channel recently, Muntashir claimed that he completely “trusted Raut during the making of the film” and that all “questions regarding its story and screenplay should be directed to him”.

“We have not shown the entire Ramayana…there should be no questions pointed towards me about the adapted screenplay and story. The only questions that remain are about the dialogues. The producers and I have already announced that the dialogues that you did not like would be changed,” he also said.

On whether he would write dialogues without checking if they are true or if they make sense, Muntashir replied it was teamwork and that he completely trusted Raut.

Taking to social media he wrote “several people wrote indecent words for me on social media. My own brothers wrote indecent words for me on social media. My own, for whose respected mothers I read poems many times on TV, addressed my own mother with indecent words. I kept thinking, there can be differences, but where did my brothers suddenly get so bitter that they forgot to see Shri Ram who considered every mother as his mother?”

Though he also appeared to be passing the buck to Raut, Muntashir was the face of the film during promotions.

Also, this is not the first time Muntashir has landed in a controversy.

When Muntashir met Khattar, Dhami for Adipurush promotion

Muntashir, who has also been accused of ‘copying’ some dialogues of Hanuman’s character, had earlier faced criticism for allegedly plagiarising a poem and publishing it as his own.

Defending the plagiarism accusations he had said that all artists were inspired by one another and also that none of his creations were “100 percent original.” Reports quoted him as saying that many of his other works have been inspired by other writers as well.

Whether attacking Muntashir was more about politics given his “closeness” to BJP, the fact is during the promotion of Adipurush he met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Uttrakhand counterpart Pushkar Dhami to seek their blessings.

Muntashir is someone known for his “closeness” to the BJP and proponent of its ideology. In his video ‘who are your ancestors’ he talked of what Mughal rulers had done in medieval India and went viral. Calling Mughals “glorified dacoits” he wondered why Indianskept naming roads after them.

But why is Nepal upset?

Meanwhile, people in Nepal are also upset with the film.

According to reports, after Kathmandu, Pokhara too banned all Indian films.

Apparently one of the lines in the film refers to Goddess Sita as “Bharat ki beti” which upset the people who believe that she was born in Janakpur in present-day Nepal. Although the filmmakers have agreed to remove the dialogue from the film, they have also been slammed for an “inaccurate statementregarding sovereignty of Nepal”.

#BJP #nepal

Tribune Shorts


Don't Miss

