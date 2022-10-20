Neighbour held for raping minor

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 19

A 28-year-old man was arrested for raping a minor girl in north Delhi’s Wazirabad area, the police said on Wednesday.

As per the complaint filed by girl’s parents, the 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the neighbour in September.

According to the police, the matter came to light after the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother following which she approached the Wazirabad police.

The police said that the neighbour and the girl’s family share the same house which is separated by rooms. The victim was threatened by the accused with dire consequences if she reported the matter to anyone, a senior police officer said.