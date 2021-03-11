Nepal plane crash: 21 bodies recovered

Kathmandu, May 30

Rescuers today recovered 21 bodies from the wreckage site of the Tara Air plane that crashed in Nepal’s mountainous Mustang district on Sunday with 22 persons on board, including four Indians, minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara, officials said.

Inclement weather caused crash Inclement weather was the reason behind the crash of the Tara Air plane, according to a preliminary investigation carried out by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal.

The turboprop Twin Otter 9N-AET plane went missing in the mountainous region of Nepal yesterday morning.

The Canadian-built plane, flying from the city of Pokhara to the popular tourist town Jomsom in central Nepal, was carrying four Indian nationals, two Germans and 13 Nepali passengers, besides a three-member Nepali crew.

Rescuers have pulled out 21 bodies from the crash site, the Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

“The search and rescue teams are scouring the area for the remaining one body,” Sudarshan Bartaula, said a spokesperson for Tara Air. He said that out of the total recovered bodies, 10 had been brought to Kowang.