Nepal PM defends ‘Akhand Bharat’ map

— IANS

Kathmandu, June 7

Amid ongoing criticism by the Opposition in Nepal, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Wednesday came to India’s defence over the ‘Akhand Bharat’ map placed in the new Parliament building.

Nepal’s Opposition parties, including the CPN-UML, have opposed the map which shows Nepal as part of the ancient Indian landmass and asked the government in Kathmandu to take up the matter with India.

Addressing the National Assembly on Wednesday, Prachanda, as the Prime Minister is popularly known, said the map was not political and he had raised the issue during his recently concluded India visit during which he met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi and other top leaders.

“We raised the issue of the new Indian map which is placed in Parliament. We have not made a detailed study but as reported in the media, we raised this issue on a serious note. But in its response, the Indian side said it was a cultural and historic map and not a political one. This should not be seen in a political way. It needs to be studied. But I have raised it,” he said.

Prachanda has been facing ire from Opposition parties on his India visit, which they termed as not successful and productive as the Prime Minister has been claiming otherwise.

Several agreements and understandings were reached during the visit.