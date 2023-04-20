Nepal President admitted to AIIMS

New Delhi: Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel was on Wednesday shifted to AIIMS here from Kathmandu for treatment of lung infection.TNS
Allow exams in local languages, says UGC
New Delhi: The UGC has asked varsities to allow students to write exams in local languages even if the course is in English.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2002 Gujarat riots: Verdict likely today in Naroda Gam massacre case
There were a total of 86 accused in the case, but 18 of them...
K-pop star Moonbin found dead at his home aged 25
Local media reported that the singer was found dead at his h...
SC junks order on Saibaba's acquittal
‘Place appeal before new HC Bench’