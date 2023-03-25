Nepalese duo held with 4kg charas in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich, March 25
A joint team of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested a man and a woman hailing from Nepal and seized 3.75 kg of charas worth around Rs 1.5 crore from their possession, an official said on Saturday.
Commandant, 42nd Corps, SSB, Tapan Kumar Das, who is posted on the Nepal border, said during a joint checking operation on the border on Friday, charas weighing 3.75 kg was seized from the possession of Asha Roka and Durga Prasad, both residents of Nepal. They were travelling in a bus headed for Delhi.
The contraband was being smuggled from Nepal to Delhi, Das added.
Police said the price of the seized contraband in the international market is estimated to be around Rs 1.5 crore.
According to police, a case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The accused were produced in a court that sent them to jail.
Two mobile phones and cash have also been seized from the possession of the accused, police said.
