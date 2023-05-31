 Nepalese PM Prachanda arrives in India on 4-day visit : The Tribune India

Nepalese PM Prachanda arrives in India on 4-day visit

To hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday following which both sides expected to sign a number of agreements

Nepalese PM Prachanda arrives in India on 4-day visit

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi during a meeting with Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, May 31

Nepalese Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Wednesday began a four-day visit to India that is expected to inject a fresh momentum in the already close relations between the two countries.

It is the first bilateral trip abroad by the 68-year-old Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist (CPN-Maoist) leader after he assumed the top office in December 2022.

He was received at the airport in Delhi by Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi.

“PM @cmprachanda of Nepal arrives in New Delhi on his first overseas visit after assumption of office. Warmly welcomed by MoS @M_Lekhi at the airport. The visit will impart renewed momentum to the close and unique India-Nepal relationship,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

A high-level delegation is accompanying Prachanda.

He and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks on Thursday following which both sides are expected to sign a number of agreements.

The Nepalese prime minister is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old “Roti Beti” relationship.

Nepal shares a border of over 1850 km with five Indian states - Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Land-locked Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services.

Nepal’s access to the sea is through India, and it imports a predominant proportion of its requirements from and through India.

The India-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship of 1950 forms the bedrock of the special relations between the two countries.

On Friday morning, the Nepalese prime minister will travel to Indore and will leave for Kathmandu the next day.

#Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reveals name of player from whom Channi's kin 'sought bribe' in lieu of govt job

2
Nation

40 medical colleges lose recognition, 100 more face similar action: Sources

3
Punjab

Gurmeet Singh Khudian inducted as Punjab agriculture minister, Balkar Singh gets local bodies

4
Punjab

AAP MP Vikramjit Sahney writes to Vice-President on Panjab University’s move to drop Punjabi as compulsory subject

5
Punjab

AAP govt set to expand Cabinet in Punjab

6
Diaspora

Khalistani supporters heckle Rahul Gandhi at an event in US, he responds with 'Bharat Jodo' slogans

7
Punjab

4 Punjabis win Alberta provincial poll

8
Sports

World wrestling body condemns detention of wrestlers, threatens to ban WFI if polls not held in time

9
Diaspora

Indian-origin gangster Jimi 'Slice' Sandhu’s killer extradited to Thailand from Canada

10
Chandigarh

Panjab University postpones exams scheduled for today

Don't Miss

View All
Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth
Jalandhar

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Cold desert of Ladakh witnessed monsoon 17,000 years ago: Study
J & K

Cold desert of Ladakh witnessed monsoon 17,000 years ago: Study

Road built for CM’s visit caves in within a week
Haryana

Gurugram road built for CM's visit caves in within a week

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla
Nation

Soon, enjoy ride on swanky coaches to Shimla

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught
Sports

Visuals of action against wrestlers leave Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra distraught

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students
Nation

TOEFL to be now accepted for Canada’s higher learning institutions, decision to benefit Indian students

Top News

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reveals player from whom bribe was sought for govt job by Channi's kin

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann reveals name of player from whom Channi's kin 'sought bribe' in lieu of govt job

Former CM Charanjit Channi denies allegations

India’s GDP grows 6.1 pc in March quarter, 7.2 pc in financial year 2022-23

India’s GDP grows 6.1 pc in March quarter, 7.2 pc in financial year 2022-23

Growth in January-March period higher than 4.5 per cent expa...

Gurmeet Singh Khudian, Balkar Singh inducted as new cabinet ministers

Gurmeet Singh Khudian inducted as Punjab agriculture minister, Balkar Singh gets local bodies

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administers the oath of office a...

Allahabad HC dismisses mosque committee's plea against maintainability of plea for regular worship of Shringar Gauri on Gyanvapi premises

Allahabad HC dismisses mosque committee's plea against maintainability of plea for regular worship of Shringar Gauri on Gyanvapi premises

The suit filed in August 2021 sought permission for daily wo...

‘PM Modi would soon start explaining to God how universe work’: Rahul Gandhi to Indian diaspora in US

In US, Rahul Gandhi says PM Modi thinks he knows more than God, calls him 'specimen'

Was speaking at the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event organised by ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Amid teachers’ call for protest, GNDU changes exam centres

Amritsar: Amid teachers’ call for protest, GNDU changes exam centres

JAC threatens protest in Tarn Taran over transfer of DCE Gursharan Singh Khehra

Tarn Taran Bar Association observes ‘no work’ day, residents suffer

SGPC flays attack on Sikh minors in Maharashtra

Fading Mughal connect of Patti

Extortion racket backed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi busted by Punjab Police; 3 operatives held

Extortion racket backed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi busted by Punjab Police; 3 operatives held

200 vehicles scrapped in Chandigarh

Wettest May in over 12 years in Chandigarh

Plans afoot to transform Chandigarh into tobacco-free city

Chandigarh: Mid-day meal to have milk, fruit

Delhi girl murder: Police recreates crime scene, may do psychoanalysis test of accused

Delhi girl murder: Police recreates crime scene, may do psychoanalysis test of accused

Delhi Court sends Lawrence Bishnoi in judicial custody in case of illegal arms supply to his gang

Delhi govt provides honorarium of Rs 1 cr to family of Corona warrior

Sexual harassment case against wrestling federation chief under consideration, report to be submitted to court: Delhi Police

Delhi constable nabs armed robber

Cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Kapurthala cops’ novel way to fight drugs: Play with youth

Two held for robbery at gunpoint, 2 pistols seized

Students at receiving end over centralised admission process

Public grievances cell of Punjab Police seeks swift resolution of complaints

Jalandhar native held for liquor scam in US

Despite plaints, Ludhiana MC fails to repair damaged street lights

Despite plaints, Ludhiana MC fails to repair damaged street lights

Jagraon woman illegally detained in Oman, returns

Work on Rs 2,857-cr Ludhiana-Ropar expressway picks up pace

Three of looters’ gang nabbed; cash, 2 sharp weapons seized

Speedy container truck crushes 13-year-old girl to death in Sahnewal

Gensets on govt land add to parking woes in Patiala

Gensets on govt land add to parking woes in Patiala

Sessions Judge inspects jails in Patiala, listens to inmates' grievances

22 rural women attend 5-day training course