Net ban in Manipur extended till June 15

New Delhi, June 11
With fragile peace prevailing in ethnic violence-hit Manipur, the state government today issued an order extending the ban on Internet service, as officials said more than 50,000 people continued to stay in 349 relief camps managed and protected by security forces.
The government said the ban had been extended for five days (till June 15) to curb the spread of false news.
Officials said no untoward incident had been reported in the past 24 hours.
However, State Information and Public Relations Minister Dr RK Ranjan said 50,698 people, displaced due to the ethnic violence, had been staying at 349 relief camps.
Meanwhile, a drop box for returning weapons snatched from security forces set up at the home of L Susindro Meitei, BJP MLA from Imphal East, has become a popular attraction with local youth, who have taken advantage of the anonymous facility to deposit 130 weapons.
