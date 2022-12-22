Network mapped, will put peddlers behind bars: Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 21

The government intends to come down heavily on drug traffickers as the routes of narcotics smuggling have been identified, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Those involved in drug trafficking won’t be spared, he said, while replying to a debate on drug abuse. “The government is setting up six regional labs so that there is no delay in testing narcotics samples,” he said.

Air, sea routes still a challenge There is no trade with Pakistan now, so there is no question of drugs coming through the land border… but coming via drones, tunnels, ports and airports. —Amit Shah, Home Minister

“The government has mapped the entire route of drug smuggling in India spread across 472 districts and is set to ban a large number of items that are alternatives to drugs,” Shah said, adding profits from the drug trade were being used by a few nations to fund terrorism in India. “I assure the House that the Modi government has a zero-tolerance policy towards such activities, and we are committed to ending them.”

Elaborating on the security systems, Shah said frontline forces such as the BSF, Indian Coast Guards and Shashtra Seema Bal had been empowered to file cases and the NIA could go to any country to conduct probe.