Never lose sight of the goal of evolving India into modern, self-reliant nation: PM Modi to IAS trainees

Modi was speaking at valedictory session of 96th Common Foundation Course

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI file

PTI

Dehradun, March 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked trainee officers at Mussorie’s Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration to never lose sight of the biggest goal of evolving India into a modern and self-reliant country.

Besides developing itself, India has to play a bigger role in the new world order emerging post-Covid pandemic, he said at the valedictory session of the 96th Common Foundation Course of the institute.

“I have interacted with several batches of civil services trainees but your batch is special because you have done it in the year when India completes 75 years of Independence. When the country completes 100 years of its Independence you will be in service,” he said.

Asking trainee officers to never let their sense of service and duty sag, Modi said the country has to take the motto of reform, perform and transform to the next level.

“When you go in the field you should not hesitate in taking a decision that you think might make a difference in the life of the man standing on the lowermost rung of the social ladder,” the prime minister said.

Before his address, Modi inaugurated a new sports complex at the academy besides dedicating to the nation a revamped Happy Valley Outdoor Complex.

