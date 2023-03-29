Never worked on anyone's diktat: EC on Congress charge

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

Asserting that it has never followed diktats of anyone nor will it in the future, the Election Commission of India (ECI) today said the panel held wide-ranging consultations with stakeholders to ascertain aspirations of people publishing the first draft of delimitation of parliamentary and Assembly constituencies in Assam.

The ECI’s assertion came following allegations levelled by the Congress that the commission was working at the behest of the BJP for the delimitation of seats in Assam.

In Guwahati, CEC Rajiv Kumar said, “It's not new for us, as we have to often hear such words. It is never possible to dictate anything to us. We never take dictation from anyone.”