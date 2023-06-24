New and glorious journey of India-US ties has begun, shaping lives, dreams and destinies: PM Modi

PTI

Washington, June 24

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that a new and glorious journey of the India-US ties has begun and the world is watching the two great democracies strengthening their bond to make the world better, as he wrapped up his four-day State Visit to the US.

Addressing a boisterous gathering of Indian community members at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Centre here on Friday, Modi said the full potential of the partnership between the two countries is yet to be realised.

He said the India-US partnership is all about making the world better again in the 21st century.

The two countries have seen convergence on global issues and their growing ties will be a boost for "make in India and make for the world" efforts, he said, referring to a raft of agreements on technology transfer, boosting manufacturing and strengthening the industrial supply chain.

India is the mother of democracy and the US is the champion of modern democracy, and the world is watching the strengthening of ties of two great democracies, the prime minister said.

He said the diaspora would play a big role in helping realise the true potential of the two countries' ties and this is the right time to invest more and more in India.

"Together we are not just forming policies and agreements. We are shaping lives, dreams and destinies," he said of the India-US ties.

Both countries are taking strong steps for a better future, he said at the event, which was the last engagement on his busy agenda in the US before leaving for Egypt on a State Visit at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Lauding the diaspora for its conduct and contribution to the US, he credited them for strengthening bilateral ties and described the relations between the two countries as not only about commerce and trade but emotional as well.

#narendra modi