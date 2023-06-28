New App to report fish diseases to be launched today

New Delhi, June 28
To strengthen the farmer-based disease reporting system and to enhance the reporting of aquatic animal diseases in the country, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala will launch the Report Fish Disease (RFD) Application on Wednesday.
The application has been developed by ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (ICAR-NBFGR) under the National Surveillance Programme for Aquatic Animal Diseases (NSPAAD), funded under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (FAHD).
The RFD app will help the farmers in reporting the incidence of diseases in finfish, shrimps, and molluscs on their farms with field-level officers and fish health experts.
“This shall help farmers in getting scientific advice for efficient management of a disease. The data regarding the diseases will be stored on temporal & spatial scale and can be used for mapping the disease cases,” said a senior official of the Ministry of FAHD.
He said that the App would support farmers in improving farmer-based reporting, getting scientific advice, and reducing losses due to diseases, thereby increasing farmers’ income. Also, Fish Disease Reporting App shall have a massive impact on fish disease management, promoting early detection, rapid response, collaboration, and knowledge sharing.
“It will contribute to the sustainability and resilience of aquaculture systems by minimizing the negative impacts of fish diseases on fish population, industry, and ecosystems,” added the official.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sensex, Nifty touch all-time high levels in early trade
Buying in market heavyweight stocks like Reliance Industries...
Canada to introduce new work permit for US H-1B visa holders
Canada's Ministry of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship ...
4 die in car accident in Himachal Pradesh's Rampur
One person is injured
IPS officer Ajay Bhatnagar appointed Special Director in CBI
Bhatnagar, a 1989 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer ...
Housing sales up 8 per cent in April-June period across 8 cities: Report
Sales stand at 74,320 units in the year-ago period across pr...