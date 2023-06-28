New App to report fish diseases to be launched today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 28

To strengthen the farmer-based disease reporting system and to enhance the reporting of aquatic animal diseases in the country, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala will launch the Report Fish Disease (RFD) Application on Wednesday.

The application has been developed by ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (ICAR-NBFGR) under the National Surveillance Programme for Aquatic Animal Diseases (NSPAAD), funded under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (FAHD).

The RFD app will help the farmers in reporting the incidence of diseases in finfish, shrimps, and molluscs on their farms with field-level officers and fish health experts.

“This shall help farmers in getting scientific advice for efficient management of a disease. The data regarding the diseases will be stored on temporal & spatial scale and can be used for mapping the disease cases,” said a senior official of the Ministry of FAHD.

He said that the App would support farmers in improving farmer-based reporting, getting scientific advice, and reducing losses due to diseases, thereby increasing farmers’ income. Also, Fish Disease Reporting App shall have a massive impact on fish disease management, promoting early detection, rapid response, collaboration, and knowledge sharing.

“It will contribute to the sustainability and resilience of aquaculture systems by minimizing the negative impacts of fish diseases on fish population, industry, and ecosystems,” added the official.