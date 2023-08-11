New Bill a confirmation that Modi wants to control Election Commission: Jairam Ramesh

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, August 11

The Congress on Friday said the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Condition of Service and Terms of Appointment) Bill, 2023, introduced in Parliament on Thursday was a confirmation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to control the Election Commission.

Citing a letter written by BJP leader LK Advani to the then prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Advani advocated the view that appointments to constitutional bodies such the Election Commission should be done on a bipartisan basis in order to remove any impression of bias or lack of transparency and fairness.

The letter can still be found on the BJP's website, Ramesh said.

The Congress party general secretary said that to select the CEC and the Election Commissioners, the Committee proposed by Advani comprised the CJI along with leaders of the Opposition from both Houses of Parliament.

The CEC Bill brought by the Modi government on Thursday is not only against what Advani proposed but also overturns a five-judge constitutional bench judgment, Ramesh said.

“In order to allow independence in the functioning of the Election Commission as a constitutional body, the office of Chief Election Commissioners as well as the Election Commissioners have to be insulated from the executive interference,” Ramesh said quoting the judgment.

The CEC Bill will ensure executive interference with its 2:1 dominance of the committee, Ramesh noted.

"This coming from the Modi government in an election year further cements the view that Modi wants to ensure control over the Election Commission,” Ramesh said.

#BJP #Congress #Jairam Ramesh #Narendra Modi