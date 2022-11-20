New climate fund proposal targets 'particularly vulnerable' nations

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, November 19
A newly published COP27 draft proposal on funding arrangements to help poorer countries affected by climate disasters said they would help “those that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change”.
The new clause sets out in more detail than earlier iterations of the proposal those countries which might benefit from a new fund being proposed at the climate talks in Egypt. — Reuters
