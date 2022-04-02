New commanders at Shimla ARTRAC, NDA

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

Lt Gen SS Mahal assumed charge of the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) at Shimla today while Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar took over as the Commandant of the National Defence Academy (NDA), Pune.

Lt Gen Mahal’s family hails from Nawanshahr, Punjab, while Vice Admiral Kochhar was born in Karnal, Haryana.

Lt Gen Mahal has commanded the Ambala-headquartered 2 Strike Corps that has a mandate to launch offensive attack westwards, in case any conflict.

Vice Admiral Kochhar has been commander of the Western Fleet of the INdian Navy where he led several critical missions and foreign bilateral exercises.

He has commanded India’s only aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and during his tenure the carrier was deployed extensively for operations.