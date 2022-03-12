New Covid cases lowest in India since May 2020

PTI

New Delhi, March 12

With 3,614 fresh cases, the lowest since May 12, 2020, India's Covid tally has climbed to 4,29,87,875, while the number of active cases of the infection has dipped to 40,559, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,15,803 with 89 more fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The active cases account for 0.09 per cent of the total caseload, while the national recovery rate had improved to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,660 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, it added.

The daily case count was the lowest since May 12, 2020, when the country had logged 3,604 cases of the infection.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,24,31,513 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.2 per cent.

The cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 179.91 crore.

The 89 new fatalities reported on Saturday include 73 from Kerala.

A total of 5,15,803 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,750 from Maharashtra, 66,762 from Kerala, 40,016 from Karnataka, 38,023 from Tamil Nadu, 26,140 from Delhi, 23,490 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,186 from West Bengal.