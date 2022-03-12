New Covid cases lowest in India since May 2020

3,614 new cases, 89 more deaths reported

New Covid cases lowest in India since May 2020

Photo for representation purposes. Tribune

PTI

New Delhi, March 12

With 3,614 fresh cases, the lowest since May 12, 2020, India's Covid tally has climbed to 4,29,87,875, while the number of active cases of the infection has dipped to 40,559, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,15,803 with 89 more fatalities, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The active cases account for 0.09 per cent of the total caseload, while the national recovery rate had improved to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 1,660 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, it added.

The daily case count was the lowest since May 12, 2020, when the country had logged 3,604 cases of the infection.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to 4,24,31,513 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.2 per cent.

The cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 179.91 crore.

The 89 new fatalities reported on Saturday include 73 from Kerala.

A total of 5,15,803 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 1,43,750 from Maharashtra, 66,762 from Kerala, 40,016 from Karnataka, 38,023 from Tamil Nadu, 26,140 from Delhi, 23,490 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,186 from West Bengal.

       

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony

2
Amritsar

A day after Assembly poll results, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes power shift in Punjab

3
Nation

Indian missile 'mistakenly' falls in Pakistan, government orders probe

4
Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channi resigns as Chief Minister; Punjab Assembly dissolved

5
Punjab

Amarinder targets Congress leadership for blaming party's bad showing in Punjab on his tenure

6
Entertainment

Miss Bikini Universe India 2018 and Congress candidate Archana Gautam has 756K followers, but got only 1,519 votes in UP elections

7
Nation

PM Modi meets mother Hiraben in Gandhinagar; enjoys a meal with her

8
Punjab

Thank you sir, says Kejriwal after Modi congratulates AAP on its Punjab victory

9
Punjab

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

10
J & K

Co-pilot killed, pilot injured as Army helicopter crashes near LoC in north Kashmir

Don't Miss

View All
India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record
Sports

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

‘I weigh everything I eat’
Entertainment

Know Dream Girl Hema Malini’s secret to her ever youthful look

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Nation

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face at his wedding
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

Top Stories

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet governor

Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab governor, stakes claim to form govt

Says each MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party will work for the progr...

4 terrorists killed, 1 held in separate encounters in J-K

Pakistani commander of JeM, 3 other terrorists killed in J-K

The encounters take place in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara ...

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri

13 fire tenders rushed to the site

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Speculative, may create panic: Govt

US President Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands

US President Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands

An immigrant to the US from Kashmir, Duggal, 50, has been ra...

Cities

View All

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won’t be easy for Congress now

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won't be easy for Congress now

Amritsar: 3 ASIs among 7 cops booked

Carjacking reported behind GNDH, Amritsar, 3 held

Amritsar: Man found murdered at Bhagtanwala grain market

Amritsar: Man ends life, case against wife, in-laws

FM through by a whisker

Manpreet Badal saves security deposit by thin margin

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Won’t issue LoI to pvt firm: Chandigarh to powermen

Won't issue letter of intent to pvt firm: Chandigarh to powermen

Chandigarh-Dubai flight to resume from March 14

Chandigarh sees 11 cases, active load now 60

Chandigarh: Education Department warns of action against minority schools

Chandigarh school seeks Aadhaar for admission of wards

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Justice Vipin Sanghi appointed Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on MC election?

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on Jalandhar MC election?

Kartarpur: I have already served this area for 8 years as cop, says Balkar Singh

Despite AAP tsunami, its Bholath candidate loses security deposit

Victory, defeat are two sides of coin, says Cong’s Sunder Sham Arora

Had just 18 days for my solo campaign: Nawanshahr candidate Angad Saini

LIT Chairman resigns

LIT Chairman resigns

7 test positive in Ludhiana district

Domestic help attempts to commit robbery, 2 nabbed

Man shoots self, critical

Industries Minister Kotli loses deposit in Khanna

Be punctual, doctors told

Be punctual, doctors told

Release pension on time, demands panel

Experts dwell on biz strategies for growth and performance

4 of thieves’ gang held

Six Congress candidates lose security deposit