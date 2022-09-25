New Delhi: 3 leaders of 'criminal syndicates' held

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The NIA has arrested three leaders of “criminal syndicates” for allegedly hatching conspiracies to commit terrorist acts in Delhi and other parts of the country. Neeraj Sehrawat of Delhi, Kaushal of Gurugram and Bhupinder Singh of Mohali were arrested on Friday. TNS

CBI takes ex-police chief in 4-day custody

new delhi: The CBI has taken former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey into four-day custody in connection with the alleged illegal phone-tapping of NSE employees by his IT firm. TNS

Firm’s Rs 44-cr assets attached in fraud case

New Delhi: The ED has issued a provisional attachment order to seize Mandeep Industries’ assets worth Rs 44 crore in its probe into a bank loan fraud case. tns

ITBP team first to scale Sikkim peak

New Delhi: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) mountaineering team has become the first to scale Mount Dome Khang, a 7,250-m Himalayan peak in Sikkim. Mountaineers successfully scaled the peak, located in the Lachen valley of north Sikkim, on September 22 and 23 in two groups. TNS

V-P: PM’s decisions inspired by Gandhi

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government's philosophy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas' is inspired by Gandhian thought and it rises above "all politics". TNS

Book officials for embezzlement: L-G

New Delhi: Lt-Governor of Delhi VK Saxena has written to the Chief Secretary of the city government directing him to lodge an FIR against officials of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), a bank and a private company for allegedly embezzling Rs 20 crore in water bills, sources in the Raj Niwas said today.