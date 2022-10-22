New education framework stresses importance of mother tongue

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 21

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday launched the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for the foundational stage — the first stage in the 5+3+3+4 curricular and pedagogical restructuring of school education as envisioned in the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

The NCF uses “play” at the core of the conceptual, operational and transactional approaches to curriculum, underlining that “children in this age group should not be burdened with textbooks”.

One of its key recommendations is that mother tongue should be the primary medium of instruction for children till eight years of age in both public and private schools. Children learn and grasp nontrivial concepts more quickly and deeply in their mother tongue. Research evidence confirms the importance of teaching children in their mother tongue during the foundational years and beyond, it says.

“Since children learn concepts most rapidly and deeply in their home language, the primary medium of instruction would optimally be the child’s home language/mother tongue/familiar language in the foundational stage. This should be the approach in both public and private schools,” it said.

“If a new or unfamiliar language is used as the medium of instruction to teach a child, the three-four years of experience that he comes with gets completely disregarded, as a new language is taught from the beginning. It thus reverses the entire learning process,” it states. English could be one of the second language options, suggests the framework. However, children should be exposed to multiple oral languages from an early age, it states.

Children learn best through play, hence learning envisaged by the NCF will provide stimulating experiences for child’s development in all dimensions — cognitive, social, emotional and physical, it says.

Preparing the curriculum for the three to eight age group has been challenging because experts and scientists have proved that 85 per cent of brain development happens by the age of seven or eight, it says.

Children mustn't be burdened with books