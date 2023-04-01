New Parl: BJP counters Congress's 'vanity project' jibe

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 31

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a nearly complete new Parliament House Complex, the ruling BJP attacked opposition Congress for “undermining a historic project with vanity project jibes”.

The BJP was reacting to AICC general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh's tweet today calling the new Parliament Prime Minister's personal vanity project. “The first of the personal vanity projects. Every dictator wants to leave behind his architectural legacy. Colossal waste of money," Ramesh said.

Responding to Ramesh, the BJP recalled that the proposal to build a new Parliament was made during the UPA regime.

Former minister and BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said in 2012, there was discussion that Rs 3,000 crore would be allocated in the name of the project.

“Commissioning was common during decades of Congress rule, so who knows in this too...? Is this the hesitation of the Congress today? In 2014, an honest government came under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the estimated cost of the new Parliament building came down to just Rs 971 crore. Today, the country is considering the new Parliament and Central Vista as a symbol of people's aspiration. The Congress has gone berserk and is proving that it is pained at the pride and happiness of countrymen," he added.