New Parliament building reflects aspirations of new India: PM Modi

PTI

New Delhi, May 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the new Parliament building was a reflection of the aspirations of New India and a testament to the dawn of a self-reliant nation.

Addressing a function to inaugurate the new Parliament building, Modi said as India surges ahead, the new Parliament building will also contribute to the world's progress.

“The new Parliament building will be a testament to the dawn of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). It will be a witness to our journey towards a Viksit Bharat (developed India),” Modi said at the event attended by former president Ram Nath Kovind, Chief Ministers YS Jagan Reddy, Yogi Adityanath, Eknath Shinde and Neiphu Rio, foreign envoys, Parliamentarians and people from different walks of life.

“More than just a building, the new Parliament encompasses the aspirations and dreams of 1.4 billion people. It sends a powerful message to the world about India's unwavering determination,” Modi said.

The prime minister said the revered Sengol has also been installed in the new Parliament building on this historic day.

"In the Chola empire, it (Sengol) was considered a symbol of the Kartavya path (path of duty), Seva Path (path of service) and Rashtra path (path of the nation)," Modi said.

The prime minister said India's democracy was its inspiration, the Constitution its resolve and Parliament was the best representative of this inspiration and resolution.

He said the new Parliament building was the perfect example of the co-existence of the old and new.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh read out messages from President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

#Narendra Modi