New US envoy Eric Garcetti presents credentials to President Murmu

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 11

United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday during an official ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“I give my deepest thanks to President Murmu for extending such warmth and hospitality,” Garcetti said. “It was an honour to present my credentials to the President, and it’s an honour to be back in India at such an exciting and historic time in the US-India relationship. I look forward to working with the Indian people to raise our partnership to new heights," he said according to a US Embassy statement.

Garcetti will make his first official trip next week to Ahmedabad and Mumbai.