New Western Naval Command chief takes over

New Delhi, February 28
Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi today took over as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command from Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, who superannuated.
On taking over, Vice Admiral Tripathi paid homage at the “Gaurav Stambh” (Victory at Sea Memorial) at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai. He was commissioned into the Navy in July 1985. He has commanded naval ships Vinash, Kirch and Trishul.
