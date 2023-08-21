 New Zealand launches probe into exploitation of workers from India, Bangladesh : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • New Zealand launches probe into exploitation of workers from India, Bangladesh

New Zealand launches probe into exploitation of workers from India, Bangladesh

115 Indian, Bangladeshi nationals who arrived in New Zealand with the promise of employment that did not materialise

New Zealand launches probe into exploitation of workers from India, Bangladesh

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment has commenced an “in-depth and comprehensive investigation” into the case. iStock



PTI

Wellington, August 21

The New Zealand government has launched a comprehensive probe into the alleged case of exploitation of 115 Indian and Bangladeshi nationals who arrived in the country with the promise of employment that did not materialise.

These individuals were accommodated in properties that were not fit to house so many people. The conditions of the accommodation were unhygienic, unsanitary, and inappropriate, New Zealand Immigration said in a press release.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has commenced an “in-depth and comprehensive investigation” into the case, it said last week.

“Our investigators have spoken with 115 Indian and Bangladeshi nationals who arrived in New Zealand on Accredited Employment Work Visas (AEWV) with the promise of employment when they arrived. Individuals have indicated they paid a substantial amount for the visa and a job, yet most are still waiting for any paid work,” the immigration authority said.

Despite paying significant sums of money, ranging from USD 15,000 (approx INR 12,46,778) to USD 40,000 (approx INR 33,24,742), to various agents for their visas and related jobs, most of these workers were not provided with any paid employment, news portal rnz.co.nz reported.

The Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) is a temporary work visa category.

Some individuals have been in New Zealand for several months and some have more recently arrived.

The Indian High Commission has been engaged to provide support to their nationals, the immigration authority said.

The Indian High Commission in a tweet on Friday last week said, “As soon as we were informed regarding Indian workers in distress in Auckland, we reached out to support them. Food & Consular services provided to the workers. We are in touch with all concerned. We are committed to the welfare of the Indian community in NZ.”

According to a report in The New Zealand Herald newspaper, the Accredited Employer Work Visa scheme already has 164 active investigations after complaints of worker exploitation and breaches.

The scheme, established in July last year, has approved nearly 81,000 visas among about 27,900 accredited employers. It was meant to counter exploitation by ensuring employers were viable and treated their employees fairly, with pre- and post-accreditation checks, it said.

Immigration Minister Andrew Little has ordered an urgent independent review of how the scheme is being operated after “serious concerns” were raised by a whistleblower on Tuesday last week that checks of potential accredited employers were not being carried out, the report said.

#Bangladesh #New Zealand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

2
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

3
Diaspora

Kabaddi tournament Derby: 2 gangs clash 'using swords' in UK; terrified spectators run for life in panic, 3 hurt

4
Punjab

Farmer leaders of 16 unions arrested in Punjab ahead of their protest against non-payment of relief to flood-affected

5
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala called 'terrorist' by policeman in Jharkhand, draws flak on social media; video surfaces

6
Himachal

Met warns of heavy rain in Himachal for 3 days from Tuesday

7
Nation

Donald Trump rakes up India tax issue, says would impose reciprocal tax if voted to power

8
Nation

Congress questions withdrawal of auction notice for Sunny Deol's bungalow in less than 24 hours

9
Nation

Bank to auction Sunny Deol's Juhu villa on August 25 to recover Rs 56 cr

10
Chandigarh

No end to misery from heavy rain in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
Trending

Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not to be auctioned; bank withdraws notice due to 'technical reasons'

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles
Punjab

At market’s mercy, Hoshiarpur’s wood inlay art struggles

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame
Features

Sinking feeling: Shimla is crumbling, governments to blame

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit ferries villagers to safety
Punjab Sultanpur Lodhi

Own house surrounded by water, Paramjit Singh ferries villagers to safety

‘Gods must be angry’: Spine-chilling videos show house with people inside washed away; rail track, car hang precariously in air
Trending

'Gods must be angry': Spine-chilling videos show houses, people being washed away in Himachal Pradesh; rail track, car hang precariously in air

State award for 8-year-old
Punjab

State award for 8-year-old Ropar girl Saanvi Sood

Back to school after two months via boat
Punjab

Jalandhar: Back to school after two months via boat

Sukhbir Badal shares heart-warming video of Sikh soldier being welcomed by family
Trending

Watch heart-warming video of how a Sikh family spreads red carpet to welcome its soldier son

Top News

Delhi officer, accused of ‘raping’ minor, arrested along with wife

Delhi officer, accused of ‘raping’ minor, arrested along with wife

Girl was staying with the accused, a family friend whom she ...

Farmer killed, seven cops injured during protest in Sangrur

Farmer killed, seven cops injured during protest in Sangrur

Protesters were demanding financial aid to flood-affected fa...

10 people trapped in Himachal’s Mandi dam due to rise in water level rescued

10 people trapped at Kol dam in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi rescued

They were stuck in a boat at the dam’s reservoir due to a ri...

Sunny Deol offers to settle bank loans dues, auction threat of property stays

Rs 56 crore dues: Sunny Deol offers to settle bank loans, auction threat of property stays

Had not taken physical possession of property, says bank on ...

Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

The accused allegedly repeatedly raped the victim between 20...


Cities

View All

BSF, Punjab Police nab 2 Pakistani smugglers, seize 30kg drugs near border in Ferozepur sector

BSF, Punjab Police nab 2 Pakistani smugglers, seize 30kg drugs near border in Ferozepur sector

Monsoon fury: 3 dozen Tarn Taran, Fazilka villages hit by fresh breaches; 70,000 affected so far

Motive was carjacking, not kidnapping, say Amritsar police

Breach widens in Tarn Taran, 20K acres in 19 villages under water

Sikh bodies seek withdrawal of passport for travel to Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor

Pink bollworm attacks cotton, Agri Dept on toes

Pink bollworm attacks cotton in Bathinda, Agri Dept on toes

Bathinda: 3 of family robbed at knifepoint

Audit report exposes ‘unrealistic estimates’ for housing works in Chandigarh

Audit report exposes ‘unrealistic estimates’ for housing works in Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes slow on health infrastructure

15-year-old boy electrocuted at Nayagaon

No end to misery from heavy rain in Chandigarh

Three staffers of Kajheri hotel held for trafficking, girl rescued

Delhi officer, accused of ‘raping’ minor, arrested along with wife

Delhi officer, accused of ‘raping’ minor, arrested along with wife

Gurugram: Snake charmers arrested for robbing people at traffic signals

Faridabad: 8-year-old boy stuck in society elevator for two hours; starts doing homework to stay calm

All temporary employees of MCD will be regularised: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Wife of Delhi govt official who raped Class 12 girl had sent son to buy abortion pills

Suicide case: Scribe’s kin protest police inaction, block highway

Suicide case: Scribe’s kin protest police inaction, block highway

Two held for murder, snatching

Pathankot land scam: Revenue officials, police were ‘hand in glove’ with mining mafia

Jalandhar: In tents for 40 days, kids bear the brunt

Hoshiarpur: Words don’t match your actions, Mehtabpur youth tells BJP leaders

Posh Sec 39 areas in state of neglect

Posh Sec 39 areas in state of neglect

3 robbers barge into house, thrash 70-yr-old woman

Fire breaks out at footwear shop

Open House: What else can be done by the Municipal Corporation to improve sanitary conditions in the city?

Bittu distributes assistive aids to differently abled at camp

Nabha villagers go marathon way to keep youngsters away from drugs

Nabha villagers go marathon way to keep youngsters away from drugs

Musical programme concludes in Patiala

Dialectical behaviour therapy effective in overcoming suicidal thoughts: Study

Punjab Rice millers meet Chief Minister, raise issues faced by industry