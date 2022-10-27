Newborn girl dies at govt hospital in Rajasthan due to overheating of warmer

Jaipur, October 27
A newborn girl has died due to overheating of a warmer at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of a government hospital in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, officials said on Thursday.
The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Mother and Child Hospital of the Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital where another baby was also injured.
The services of two contractual nursing staffers who were on duty in the NICU have been terminated with immediate effect and an inquiry committee has been formed, a hospital official said.
The baby who died was 21-day old. Being underweight she was admitted to the NICU on October 5.
She was kept in the warmer on Tuesday night and died in the early hours of Wednesday. Her family members created a ruckus over the death following which action against contractual employees was taken and the inquiry committee was formed.
"Based on the report of the committee, further action will be taken," the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goal of overall development in J-K, Ladakh will be achieved once we reach Gilgit and Baltistan, Rajnath Singh says in Srinagar
Says Pakistan committing atrocities against people in PoK, w...
Hitting gender disparity for six, BCCI announces equal pay for men and women
Secretary Jay Shah takes to Twitter to announce the signific...
MCD polls will be fought on garbage issue, will clean Delhi in 5 years if his party wins, says Arvind Kejriwal as AAP, BJP hold protests at Ghazipur
Addressing the media at the landfill site, Kejriwal alleges ...
Indian-American Sikh police officer Sandeep Dhaliwal's murderer sentenced to death
Convict Robert Solis shows no emotion as the sentence is rea...
When asked if Haryana CM had a role in Ram Rahim's parole, this is what Manohar Lal Khattar said
Ram Rahim, who is serving a 20-year jail term for raping 2 w...