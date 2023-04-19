News channels restrained from showing content of charge sheet in Shraddha Walkar murder case

New Delhi, April 19
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday restrained all news channels from displaying or playing content of the charge sheet in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.
Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar also directed the Centre to ensure that no news channel displays such material till disposal of the petition filed by Delhi Police.
The order was passed on a plea by Delhi Police seeking to restrain media houses from publishing, printing and disseminating confidential information contained in the charge sheet and other such materials collected during the course of investigation in the case.
Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad submitted that a news channel has got access to narco analysis video of accused Aaftab Poonawala and the channel was restrained by the trial court from showing any such content.
However, he said the order needs to be passed against all other channels also as the video might have been shared with others and if telecast, it would prejudice the case.
The high court listed the matter for further hearing on August 3.
Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Walkar and chopping her body into pieces in Mehrauli here on May 18 last year.
Delhi Police had filed the 6,629-page charge sheet in the case on January 24.
