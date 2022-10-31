News portal files plaint against ex-consultant

New Delhi, October 30
News portal The Wire has filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police against its former consultant Devesh Kumar in connection with a “fabricated” story related to BJP leader Amit Malviya, officials said today.
According to officials, The Wire filed the complaint late on Saturday night through an email. Earlier in the day on Saturday, the Delhi Police had registered a case against The Wire and its editors on the basis of a complaint lodged by Malviya, who accused it of “cheating and forgery” and “tarnishing” his reputation.
“A case has been filed. Investigation will be initiated and necessary action taken,” a senior police official said.
