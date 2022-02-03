Next LS poll, TMC to fight from UP too: Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi, February 2
Seeking to expand her party’s national footprint and aiming to lead a front against the BJP, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee today said she would field candidates from UP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Addressing party workers in Kolkata after getting re-elected unopposed as the party chairperson, Mamata, however, reiterated the TMC would not contest the upcoming Assembly polls in UP and would support the Samajwadi Party. “I am going to UP on February 8 to canvass for (SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav. We want the alliance led by him to win. We (TMC) will contest from UP in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024,” she said.
Following her third consecutive win in the Assembly elections in West Bengal last year, Mamata has been working to expand the TMC beyond Bengal and has already set up units in poll-bound Goa as well as in Meghalaya and Tripura. She said the TMC’s Goa unit would make its presence felt in the Assembly polls slated for February 14. In Tripura where the TMC made its debut in the recent municipal elections, the party’s vote share stood at over 20 per cent, she said.
Like the Congress emerged a national party from UP and the BJP from Gujarat, the Trinamool had emerged as a national party from West Bengal, she asserted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Self-reliance imperative: Modi says Budget lays out amenities for poor
‘Digital rupee to open new opportunities in fintech sector’
Chinese army officer who was injured in Galwan Valley clash with India carries torch in Winter Olympics
According to Global Times, Qi Fabio, a PLA regimental comman...
China suffered higher losses than reported: Australian newspaper on Galwan Valley clash
The Klaxon cites findings by unnamed researchers and mainlan...
Two Indias created for rich & poor, Rahul Gandhi slams 'pro-corporate' policies
Blames demonetisation and GST for weakening of informal and ...
Charanjit Channi frontrunner for Punjab CM face
CM candidate to be named after Feb 4