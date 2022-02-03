Next LS poll, TMC to fight from UP too: Mamata Banerjee

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 2

Seeking to expand her party’s national footprint and aiming to lead a front against the BJP, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee today said she would field candidates from UP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing party workers in Kolkata after getting re-elected unopposed as the party chairperson, Mamata, however, reiterated the TMC would not contest the upcoming Assembly polls in UP and would support the Samajwadi Party. “I am going to UP on February 8 to canvass for (SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav. We want the alliance led by him to win. We (TMC) will contest from UP in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024,” she said.

Following her third consecutive win in the Assembly elections in West Bengal last year, Mamata has been working to expand the TMC beyond Bengal and has already set up units in poll-bound Goa as well as in Meghalaya and Tripura. She said the TMC’s Goa unit would make its presence felt in the Assembly polls slated for February 14. In Tripura where the TMC made its debut in the recent municipal elections, the party’s vote share stood at over 20 per cent, she said.

Like the Congress emerged a national party from UP and the BJP from Gujarat, the Trinamool had emerged as a national party from West Bengal, she asserted.

