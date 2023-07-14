NGT can’t pass order solely on expert panel report: SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 13

Noting that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) can't pass directions based on expert committee reports and recommendations without hearing objections from parties, the Supreme Court has said the tribunal must follow the principles of natural justice.

"If the NGT intends to rely upon an expert committee report, it should disclose in advance to the party so as to give an opportunity for discussion and rebuttal. A reasonable opportunity must be afforded to present their observations on such a report. It is needless to observe that the experts' opinion is only by way of assistance in arriving at a final conclusion," it said.

