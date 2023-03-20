NGT seeks report on Varanasi Tent City project

New Delhi: The NGT has sought a “factual report” from a panel over allegations that the Tent City project in Varanasi was flouting environmental norms and was detrimental to flora and fauna. PTI
70% work on Ram Temple in Ayodhya complete
New Delhi: Nearly 70% of the construction work of Ram Temple in Ayodhya had been completed, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday during his visit to the site to inspect the progress of the work. He was briefed about the work by officials.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fresh case under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh, aides; 4 flown to Dibrugarh
Hunt on to nab separatist | Flag marches across Punjab | 34 ...
Terror charge against Imran Khan, party leaders
Pak mulls options to ban ex-PM’s party
Sidhu Moosewala Killing: At singer's barsi, father slams govt over 'slow probe', says fight for justice to go on
Questions timing of crackdown on Amritpal Singh