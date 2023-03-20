NGT seeks report on Varanasi Tent City project

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The NGT has sought a “factual report” from a panel over allegations that the Tent City project in Varanasi was flouting environmental norms and was detrimental to flora and fauna. PTI

70% work on Ram Temple in Ayodhya complete

New Delhi: Nearly 70% of the construction work of Ram Temple in Ayodhya had been completed, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday during his visit to the site to inspect the progress of the work. He was briefed about the work by officials.