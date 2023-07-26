NHAI bans two-wheelers, autos on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway from Aug 1

PTI

Bengaluru, July 26

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has banned plying of two-wheelers, autos, tractors, non-motorised vehicles, multi-axle hydraulic trailer vehicles, and quadri cycles on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway from August 1 onwards.

The decision was taken by the authorities amid rise in number of accidents reported on the expressway.

The state-owned NHAI had also constituted a committee of road safety experts to carry out safety inspection along the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway after a number of accidents were reported along the stretch since it was opened in March this year, raising concerns about safety of commuters.

According to the notification issued by the NHAI on July 12, the movement of high-speed vehicles may pose risk to the safety of certain classes of comparatively slow-moving vehicles such as two wheelers, three wheelers and other slow-moving vehicles like non-motorised vehicles, agricultural tractors (with or without trailers) due to vulnerability and associated speed differentials and compromise the road safety aspects.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of powers conferred under section 35 of The Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, it is hereby ordered that the following classes of vehicles are prohibited from using the Bangalore-Mysuru Access Controlled Highway (NH-275).

Motor Cycles (including scooters and other-wheelers), Three wheelers (including e-carts and e-rickshaws); non-motorized vehicles; tractors special with or without trailers; multiaxie hydraulic trailer vehicles and quadri-cycles," the notification said.

The NHAI further said the notification will be enforced from August 1 and that there are alternative routes and roads available for commutation for such classes of vehicles.

According to the NHAI, this Access Controlled Highway has been developed as a high-speed corridor and the maximum speed limits for motor vehicles of various descriptions for the Access Controlled Highway have been notified varying between 80km/hour.

The 118 Km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March this year.

The Rs 8,480 crore project involves six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 and acts as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region.