NHAI officer held taking Rs 5 lakh bribe

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 23

The CBI today said it nabbed a chief general manager of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

Sadre Alam, posted at the regional office in Patna, was allegedly caught taking the bribe from two employees of a private company, officials said, adding a search of his premises led to the recovery of Rs 60 lakh.

In an official statement, the agency alleged the officer was seeking bribe from officials of a Nashik-based company in exchange for clearing inflated bills, manipulation of measurement books, etc.

“Searches are being conducted at eight different places. An amount of Rs 60 lakh (approx) was also found from the premises of said officer,” it said.