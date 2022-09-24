NHAI officer held taking Rs 5 lakh bribe

New Delhi, September 23
The CBI today said it nabbed a chief general manager of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.
Sadre Alam, posted at the regional office in Patna, was allegedly caught taking the bribe from two employees of a private company, officials said, adding a search of his premises led to the recovery of Rs 60 lakh.
In an official statement, the agency alleged the officer was seeking bribe from officials of a Nashik-based company in exchange for clearing inflated bills, manipulation of measurement books, etc.
“Searches are being conducted at eight different places. An amount of Rs 60 lakh (approx) was also found from the premises of said officer,” it said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid war of words between Punjab governor and CM, govt says issues like GST, stubble burning to be taken up during Vidhan Sabha session
Banwarilal Purohit reminds Bhagwant Mann of Articles 167, 16...
Chandigarh University video leak case: Army man, alleged to be main suspect, arrested from Arunachal
A girl student and two men from Himachal have already been a...
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of young woman found; BJP leader, son expelled as outrage grows
Administration starts demolishing Vanantara resort in Pauri,...
Farmers lift road blockade on NH-44 in Haryana after govt intervention
Farmers under Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) had on ...
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP government like in UP, Uttarakhand: PM Modi
Modi addressed a rally of the BJP youth wing in Mandi via vi...